November 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Lanxess Finance BV
Guarantor Lanxess AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.023
Yield 2.738 pct
Reoffer price 99.023
Spread 107 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, RBS & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0855167523
Data supplied by International Insider.