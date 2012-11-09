November 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 30, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.994
Reoffer price 100.494
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Thurgauer Kantonalbank
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0198323484
