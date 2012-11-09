BRIEF-Egypt's Mohandes Insurance EGM approves change in stock par value
* EGM approves change in stock par value to EGP 2.5 per share from EGP 10 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2kAMvu0) Further company coverage: )
November 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekebank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2016
Coupon 1.185 pct
Issue price 99.92
Reoffer price 99.92
Yield 0.950477 pct
Payment Date Novemebr 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DHY3756
* To convene EGM on March 6 to approve capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2l8hxYs) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Feb 19 Positive signs of global economic growth and steadying oil prices may help lift stock markets in the Gulf in Sunday, with stocks offering high dividend yields likely to attract the most interest.