November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank (WGZ Bank)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2022

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 50bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 50bp

Payment Date November 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7AF9

