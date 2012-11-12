BRIEF-J. M. Smucker Q3 adjusted earnings $2/shr
* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower International Business Machines
Corpoaration (IBM)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.583
Reoffer price 99.583
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Through unit entered into strategic partnership agreement with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co
Feb 17 Air Canada reported a bigger quarterly loss as the airline cut fares to fill seats in long-haul leisure markets.