BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
Nov 13 FTA PYMES SANTANDER 4 (the Fondo)
* Moody's has assigned the following definitive ratings to the debt to be issued by FTA PYMES SANTANDER 4 (the Fondo):
....EUR2252.5M Serie A notes, Assigned A3 (sf)
....EUR397.5M Serie B notes, Assigned Baa2 (sf)
....EUR530.0M Serie C notes, Assigned Ca (sf)
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.