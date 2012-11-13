November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date November 20, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0856508238

