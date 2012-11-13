November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Hannover Finance (Luxembourg) S.A
Guarantor Hannover Rückversicherung AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 30, 2043
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.778
Spread 330 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 368.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date November 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, JPMorgan, Societe Generale
& Unicredit Bank AG
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0856556807
