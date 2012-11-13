November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Hannover Finance (Luxembourg) S.A

Guarantor Hannover Rückversicherung AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 30, 2043

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.778

Spread 330 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 368.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, JPMorgan, Societe Generale

& Unicredit Bank AG

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0856556807

