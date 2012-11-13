November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.901
Reoffer price 99.901
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date November 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0856643522
