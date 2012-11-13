November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower kfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilain real

Maturity Date September 14, 2015

Coupon 5.375 pct

Issue price 100.3125

Reoffer price 100.3125

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CMZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 pct

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 350 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0823679260

Data supplied by International Insider.