November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower EDP Finance BV

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 362 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0197841551

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.