November 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen

Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2019

Coupon 1.675 pct

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 1.68 pct

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0VF0

Data supplied by International Insider.