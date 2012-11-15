Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
November 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower RCI Banque
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 30, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 100.68
Payment Date November 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris & Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0857439615
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.