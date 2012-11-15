UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
November 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Xstrata Finance Dubai Ltd
Guarantor Xstrata PLC, Xstrata Canada Financial Corp,
Xstrata Finance Canada Ltd & Xstrata Schweiz AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2016
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.75
Yield 1.575 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 148.6bp
over the OBL#160
ISIN XS0857214968
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.608
Yield 2.446 pct
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 191.9bp
over 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
ISIN XS0857215346
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Bank, Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities International & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Governing Law English
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
