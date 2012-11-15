BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
November 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank
(IADB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 15, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor - 2bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor - 2bp
Payment Date November 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
