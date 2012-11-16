BRIEF-Banco Popular says it would book capital gains if it sells its U.S. unit
Feb 20 Deputy Chairman of Banco Popular , Roberto Higuera:
November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise (SFL)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.541
Yield 3.602 pct
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 323.4bp
over the OBL#164
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,
Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
CASABLANCA, Feb 20 The court-appointed manager of Morocco's oil refiner Samir said on Monday he had received about 20 offers for the company from foreign investors.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.