March 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2020
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.487
Reoffer yield 1.578 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.3bp
Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR
Payment Date March 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs,
LBBW & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1R0527
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.