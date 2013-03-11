March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.765
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 244.3bp
over the OBL 165
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB & Natixis
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris & Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0905797113
Data supplied by International Insider.