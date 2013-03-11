March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date May 15, 2015

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.98

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.