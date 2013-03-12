BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust files for potential mixed shelf size undisclosed
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lqsXE0) Further company coverage:
March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date January 05, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 7bp
Reoffer price 99.862
Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 12bp
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.7 billion sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0554854967
* Wells Fargo & Co says on Feb 28, Susan Engel, a member of board of Wells Fargo & Company informed company that she will not stand for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
