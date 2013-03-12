March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date March 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 55bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 55bp
Payment Date March 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBS & SMBC Nikko
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0903404928
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.