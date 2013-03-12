March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel

(BFCM)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.481

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 139.1bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Natixis

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0906403059

