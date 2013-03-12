March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel
(BFCM)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.481
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 139.1bp
Over the 3.25 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Natixis
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0906403059
Data supplied by International Insider.