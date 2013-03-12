BRIEF-Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire six home health and hospice care centers from Tenet Healthcare
Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount $1.75 billion
Maturity Date March 19, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.918
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52bp
over the UST
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC & RBCCM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
* XL Group Ltd says estimates pre-tax impact of rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business is about $75 million to be recognized in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Round Capital partner Chris Fralic joins MeetMe's board of directors