BRIEF-Turker Proje proposes no dividend for 2016
* Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date Janaury 10, 2018
Coupon 1.18 pct
Issue price 102.34
Reoffer price 102.34
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 120 million
euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A1MBCA5
Data supplied by International Insider.
* XL Group Ltd says estimates pre-tax impact of rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business is about $75 million to be recognized in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 1 Trading volumes in Middle Eastern stocks were light on Wednesday, with relatively modest moves and regional markets taking different directions.