BRIEF-Turker Proje proposes no dividend for 2016
* Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Centrale De Credit Immobilier
De France SA
Issue Amount 115 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 150
Governing Law French
* XL Group Ltd says estimates pre-tax impact of rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business is about $75 million to be recognized in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 1 Trading volumes in Middle Eastern stocks were light on Wednesday, with relatively modest moves and regional markets taking different directions.