UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Society
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2023
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.566
Reoffer yield 4.223 pct
Spread 330 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 377bp
over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL 165
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, JPMorgan, RBS & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0906394043
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.