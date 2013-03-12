March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Japan Bank for International Cooperation
(JBIC)
Guarantor Japan
Issue Amount C$500 million
Maturity Date March 19, 2018
Coupon 2.3 pct
Issue price 99.958
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the GOC curve, equivalent to 95.5bp
over the 1.25 pct 1 March 2018 Canada Treasury
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, CIBC & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
