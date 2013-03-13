BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.02
Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lonza Swiss Finance AG
Guarantor Lonza Group Ltd
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 10, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.54
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0209474631
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's misleading comments about value creating proposal
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- unit Roseland Residential Trust signs $300 million equity raise with affiliates of Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.