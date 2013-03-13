BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.02
Feb 27 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Issuer Russian Standard Finance SA
Borrower Russian Standard Bank
Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi
Maturity Date February 14, 2015
Coupon 8.0 pct
Issue price 101.25
Payment Date March 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0886631281
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 27 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
* Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's misleading comments about value creating proposal
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- unit Roseland Residential Trust signs $300 million equity raise with affiliates of Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.