March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Issuer Russian Standard Finance SA

Borrower Russian Standard Bank

Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi

Maturity Date February 14, 2015

Coupon 8.0 pct

Issue price 101.25

Payment Date March 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0886631281

