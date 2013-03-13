Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Glorious Property Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date March 4, 2018

Coupon 13.25 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Haitong Securities, ICBCI, JPMorgan,

RBS & UBS

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes The issue size will total $400 million when fungible

ISIN XS0885588631

Data supplied by International Insider.