Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Thales SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.824
Yield 1.662 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.8bp
over the OBL#165
ISIN XS0906792014
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.322
Yield 2.344 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 132.5bp
over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
ISIN XS0906792105
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Societe Genrale CIB,
Credit Agricole CIB, Citi & Natixis
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)