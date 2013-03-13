BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners declares Q4 cash distribution of $0.68 per limited partner unit
* Delek Logistics Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Noble Group Limited
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date March 20, 2018
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.268
Reoffer price 99.268
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, citi, ING, JPMorgan &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Delek Logistics Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Delek US Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc's senior vice president of engineering, Amit Singhal, has left the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation, stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, Recode reported, citing sources.