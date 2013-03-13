BRIEF-Scottish Pacific Group reaffirms FY 2017 guidance
* Reaffirms its FY 2017 guidance for net revenue of $100.9m, PBIT of $40.6m and NPATA of $30.8m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Fortum Oyj
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 20, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 100bp
ISIN XS0906882948
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.15 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 20, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.517
Reoffer price 99.517
Yield 2.855 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0906880652
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB, Handelsbanken & Swedbank
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Reaffirms its FY 2017 guidance for net revenue of $100.9m, PBIT of $40.6m and NPATA of $30.8m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy net profit 123.8 million baht versus 701.9 million baht Source text (nASXb13jkY) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 The head of a congressional committee investigating contacts between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia said on Monday the panel had not seen evidence of inappropriate communications, prompting the panel's top Democrat to insist it was too early to make such a determination.