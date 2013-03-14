March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Reoffer price 99.844

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole, CIB, Credit Suisse,

LBB, LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0907250509

