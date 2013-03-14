Morocco central bank okays five Islamic financial products
RABAT, March 5 Morocco's central bank has approved the use of five types of Islamic banking transaction, giving a final regulatory nod for the country to launch an Islamic finance industry.
Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Wolters Kluwer NV
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2023
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.709
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 141.9bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Barclays, Rabobank &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 2 riyals per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2n1rF3k) Further company coverage: