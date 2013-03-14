Morocco central bank okays five Islamic financial products
RABAT, March 5 Morocco's central bank has approved the use of five types of Islamic banking transaction, giving a final regulatory nod for the country to launch an Islamic finance industry.
March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Ramirent OYJ
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2019
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.33
Reoffer price 99.33
Spread 338 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB
Full fees Undisclosed
Listing Helsinki
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Finnish
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN FI4000051040
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 2 riyals per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2n1rF3k) Further company coverage: