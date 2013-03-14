UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(CIBC)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date March 27, 2018
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.985
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CIBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.