Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones, S.A.U

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 26, 2021

Coupon 3.961 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 250 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 292.5bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, Barclays, Citigroup, Lloyds & MUSI

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0907289978

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.