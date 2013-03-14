Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Cegedim S.A
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 1, 2020
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 595.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct 4 January 2020 DBR
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB
& Societe Generale CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
RegS ISIN XS0906984272
144A ISIN XS0906984355
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)