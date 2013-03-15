March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

(FMS WM)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 1, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.053

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 900 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0807698815

Data supplied by International Insider.