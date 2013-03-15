BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
(FMS WM)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 1, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 101.053
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 900 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0807698815
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.