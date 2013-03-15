BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 02, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.627
Reoffer yield 2.831 pct
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 238bp
Over the 0.5 pct Due 2018 OBL
Payment Date April 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas & Santander GBM
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0904823431
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.