BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Export Import Bank of Korea
(Kexim)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date March 22, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 70bp
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0904851218
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.