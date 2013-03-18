March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2022

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.65

Reoffer price 99.65

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1K09

