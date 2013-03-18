BRIEF-Alarko Holding proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira/shr net FY dividend
* Proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira ($0.0705) net dividend per share for FY 2016
March 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 17, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
Issue size will total 785 million Swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN SE0005003845
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira ($0.0705) net dividend per share for FY 2016
* To acquire Xanadú shopping centre in Madrid, Spain for a total cash consideration of 530 mln euros
* China Investment Corporation subscribed to roughly 10 percent of a $1 billion funding round disclosed by Airbnb - Sky News Source text - http://bit.ly/2mrAiVW (Bengaluru Newsroom)