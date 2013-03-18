BRIEF-Alarko Holding proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira/shr net FY dividend
* Proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira ($0.0705) net dividend per share for FY 2016
March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Immobel
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date March 28, 2018
Coupon 5.5 pct
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Fortis & KBC
Listing Euronext Brussels
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN BE0002193598
Data supplied by International Insider.
* To acquire Xanadú shopping centre in Madrid, Spain for a total cash consideration of 530 mln euros
* China Investment Corporation subscribed to roughly 10 percent of a $1 billion funding round disclosed by Airbnb - Sky News Source text - http://bit.ly/2mrAiVW (Bengaluru Newsroom)