March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Boerse AG

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 26, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.331

Reoffer yield 1.264 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88.722bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2018 OBL

Payment Date March 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, HSBC &

Goldman Sachs International

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing Lux/Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R1BC6

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.