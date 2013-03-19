BRIEF-E L Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share C$24.49
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco BTG Pactual S.A (Cayman Islands Branch)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date March 26, 2016
Coupon 4.1 pct
Issue price 99.712
Payment Date March 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited,
BTG Pactual & CITIC Securities International
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1000-10
WASHINGTON, March 2 Ten state governors seeking to avoid millions of dollars in federal healthcare cuts under Republican plans to replace Obamacare pressed their case in a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the talks.
* Deutsche Bank plans to re-combine markets and investment bank ; lender is discussing promoting executives Schenck, Sewing as deputy co-CEOs - WSJ Source : http://on.wsj.com/2mkaXPA Further company coverage: