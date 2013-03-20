UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BAT International Finance plc
Guarantor British American Tobacco plc & British American
Tobacco Holdings (The Netherlands) B.V.
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.748
Spread 87 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.