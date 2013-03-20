March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BAT International Finance plc

Guarantor British American Tobacco plc & British American

Tobacco Holdings (The Netherlands) B.V.

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.748

Spread 87 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

