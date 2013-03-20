BRIEF-Comcast NBCUniversal to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Oseo SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Natixis
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011457852
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co's wealth management business said on Tuesday it would launch its new robo-adviser Intuitive Investor later this year in a bid to develop a new revenue stream from existing Millennial customers who may be looking to open their first investment account in a crowded online market.
DUBLIN, Feb 28 Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Cyril Roux, who has overseen financial regulation at the bank since 2013, will leave his post in April to join the private sector, the central bank said on Tuesday.