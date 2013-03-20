March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank LTd
(NAB)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date April 3, 2018
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.46
Reoffer price 99.46
Spread 84 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) NAB & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law English
